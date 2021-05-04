Improved air quality across Pune on Wednesday

The weather would turn cloudy towards late afternoon with chances of light rainfall and thunder, lightning over the city on Wednesday. (Representational Photo/File)

Pune city experienced a humid day on Tuesday with no significant rains or pre-monsoon activities reported in the day.

In comparison to the last few days, the maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar (37.3 degrees) and Lohegaon (38.2 degrees) on Tuesday was higher though they were within the normal range.

On Wednesday, the city will experience improved air quality across localities in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad with the Air Quality Index expected to remain under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

The weather would turn cloudy towards late afternoon with chances of light rainfall and thunder, lightning over the city on Wednesday. Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise marginally and settle around 38 degrees and 20 degrees, respectively.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 05, 2021