Improved air, moderate heat over Pune on Wednesday

With clear skies forecast for most of Wednesday, the day temperature is expected to be around 37 degrees and the minimum temperature at 22. (Representational Photo/File)

Pune experienced a relatively cooler day on Tuesday, as the day temperatures recorded in the city fell marginally below normal.

The maximum temperatures recorded at Shivajinagar and Lohegaon on Tuesday were 36.5 degrees and 37.7 degrees, respectively.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

With clear skies forecast for most of Wednesday, the day temperature is expected to be around 37 degrees and the minimum temperature at 22. The skies could turn cloudy towards evening, but there are no chances of rainfall on Wednesday, the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department has said.

(Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune) (Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

As per the location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast for May 12, 2021, Pune stood in the “Satisfactory” category with its AQI at 60.