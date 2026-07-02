‘Improve performance or face demotion’: Maharashtra government to road transport officials

MSRTC officials at the depot, divisional, regional, and headquarters levels will be evaluated on measures like trip planning, passenger growth, revenue generation, local innovation, and bus utilisation. (File Photo)

The state government’s transport department has set a one-month deadline for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to improve its financial performance, warning that officials could face transfers, demotions, or suspension if results don’t improve. The move comes as concern grows over the Corporation’s finances, with 21 of its 31 state divisions reporting losses following a fare increase.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who is also the MSRTC chairman, while reviewing the Corporation’s performance on Monday, pointed out that “MSRTC had posted heavy losses in April and May, usually the busiest, most profitable months for the Corporation.” He noted that revenue had fallen short of projections even after the fare hike, questioning operational management and administrative efficiency.