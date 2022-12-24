scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Impostor gets bank to transfer Rs19 lakh from Pune jeweller’s account

SBI officials transferred the amount to two accounts after a caller claiming to be from Chandukaka Saraf & Sons requested urgent funds transfers for a ‘medical emergency’, according to the police complaint.

The fraudster who called the bank officers and the people whose accounts received the money were booked under sections of the IPC and the IT Act. (File photo)

A fraudster claiming to be the director of a reputed jewellery firm in Pune contacted State Bank of India officials and made them transfer Rs 19 lakh to two bank accounts for a “medical emergency”, police said.

Police said that Ashish Javkhedkar and another officer of the SBI main branch near the district collectorate received a phone call on December 20, claiming to be from Kishorkumar Shah, director of Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Private Limited Company. The caller told the bank officials that he needed money urgently owing to some medical emergency. As per his instructions, the bank officials then transferred Rs 19 lakh into two accounts through the RTGS fund transfer system.

But it was later known that the caller was not related to the firm. Officials of the bank then lodged a complaint of cheating at the Bundgarden police station on Friday.

The fraudster who called the bank officers and the people whose accounts received the money were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
More from Pune

Senior police inspector Pratap Mankar is investigating the case.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 07:33:20 pm
Next Story

Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin opens up about living in a ‘not so great’ area in the US, says he prefers to cook because ‘delivery fee is ridiculous’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close