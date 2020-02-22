Important MEA conference on Asian economies to be held in Pune every year

Over 150 participants from 12 countries are listed to participate, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expected to be among the speakers. (Source: AP) Over 150 participants from 12 countries are listed to participate, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expected to be among the speakers. (Source: AP)

A prestigious annual conference on geo-economics organised by the Ministry of External Affairs is moving to Pune this year from Mumbai, where it used to be held earlier. The three-day event, rechristened as the Asia Economic Dialogue, would be held at the Pune International Centre (PIC) from February 28 to March 1.

Over 150 participants from 12 countries are listed to participate, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expected to be among the speakers. Business leaders like Uday Kotak, Baba Kalyani and Kumar Mangalam Birla are also among the speakers.

The event would seek to serve as a platform for influential political and business leaders and policy makers to showcase, and talk about, the developments in Asian countries that are now driving the global economy.

“Asia’s emergence as the economic powerhouse of the world is the story of this century. Very soon, Asia would be contributing more than 50 per cent of the global GDP. This dialogue event is a good platform for thought leaders from Asian countries to come together and discuss ideas and strengthen their bonds,” eminent scientist R A Mashelkar, who serves as the president of the Pune International Centre, said.

The Asia Economic Dialogue is one of the three such events that have been instituted by the Ministry of External Affairs in recent years in association with important think tanks in the country. The other two events focus on politics and technology. At the Pune event, sessions are planned on Global Value Chains, financial innovations in Asia and Africa, and reforms at the World Trade Organisation.

“It is great that this dialogue is now coming to Pune. Pune has historically been the intellectual centre of this country and provided many thought leaders. The Pune International Centre, which we actually call an international centre in Pune, aims to strengthen that cause. The Asia Economic Dialogue is probably the most ambitious project that justifies the term ‘international’ from the PIC perspective. Our long-term dream would be to help it evolve into an event that would rival the Davos kind of gatherings,” said Mashelkar.

