Implementation of BRTS likely to be reviewed: PMC chief

Newly appointed Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has indicated that the implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in the city will undergo a review to make it more efficient and effective.

“The BRTS should not be implemented blindly along the lines of other cities. The condition of each city is different. In Pune, the BRTS is in highly dense areas. There is a need to carry out a study on the implementation of BRTS and make necessary changes for effective implementation,” said Gaikwad, adding that the BRTS was causing traffic congestion along many stretches of the route.

He said the BRTS can be changed from dedicated route to mix use wherever there is traffic congestion due to private vehicles. “There are stretches where there is traffic congestion alongside BRTS routes while there are no vehicles in the BRTS lane. The traffic expert would be asked to do a proper study and make suggestions,” Gaikwad added.

He added that the use of solar or electric small size public transport needs to be explored in congested areas of the city to discourage people from using private vehicles.

He said the freeway lanes for two-wheelers should be explored on major city roads that will help commuters cover the two ends of the city in just 45 minutes. He said public spaces used for public transport should be commercially exploited to increase civic revenue.

Gaikwad said the metro rail route should also be planned with a vision of 50 years to address needs of the future. “Obsolete civic schemes need to be scrapped. It has to be assured that no one takes benefit of the scheme in a wrong manner,” he said.

