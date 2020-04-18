Implement lockdown strictly, ensure safety of police, Ajit urges Pune administration

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in the district was a cause of grave concern. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre) Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in the district was a cause of grave concern. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune Ajit Pawar directed the local administration on Saturday to implement the lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad strictly in light of increasing rate of infection and death from coronavirus.

In a meeting attended by Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, MoS Vishwajeet Kadam, MP Amol Kolhe, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and police and municipal commissioners, Pawar said the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in the district was a cause of grave concern. “We must control the spread of the virus at any cost. The lockdown should be implemented strictly for the next eight days. Police should adopt a strict policy and I’m confident that citizens will cooperate,” said Pawar.

The containment zones in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad should be sealed with greater efficiency and movement in and out of these zones should not be allowed, Pawar said. Public toilets and urinals should be kept clean and garbage should be collected effectively, he added. “Those who have flu symptoms should approach authorities for tests without delay. Rapids tests can be used for increasing the testing net,” said Pawar.

To ensure the safety of police officials, it was important that police personnel are screened for symptoms. He said that mobile vans should be used for testing police personnel. “Special attention should be given to ensure that the police have N-95 masks and other necessary equipment to protect themselves while they are on duty,” said Pawar.

