Immunologist Rajesh Gokhale appointed DBT secretary

Dr Rajesh Gokhale, a professor of Biology at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Biotechnology.

Gokhale will assume charge next month after the superannuation of Dr Renu Swarup scheduled on October 31.

Gokhale, an immunologist known for developing Long-chain Fatty acyl-AMP ligase (FAAL) along with working extensively on tuberculosis, had previously helmed the CSIR – Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB). He was also associated with National Institute of Immunology, Delhi.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Gokhale has been appointed for a period of two years. He is already an elected fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences and Indian National Science Academy.