IMD weather forecast: Hail, rain over madhya Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of hail, thunder and lightning accompanied by light intensity rain in Pune and the entire Madhya Maharashtra and some parts of Marathwada districts on Thursday.

For the past two days, cloudy sky conditions have prevailed over Pune and the neighbourhood areas. On Tuesday and Wednesday, some parts of the city reported light rainfall. On Wednesday, Pune’s maximum temperature was 33.3 degrees Celsius, which was marginally below normal. But nights remained warmer as the minimum temperatures rose to 18.3 degrees C.

The maximum temperatures in Madhya Maharashtra fell below normal and ranged between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius.