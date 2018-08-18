IMD warns of heavy rains over central Maharashtra, Konkan on weekend

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected over Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra during the weekend, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, have warned.

Meanwhile, after a three-week-long break, monsoon returned in full swing over Vidarbha and Marathwada on Thursday, with some areas recording rainfall up to 50 mm and above. Pune has also experienced light to moderate showers in the last two days.

With the rains resuming since August 15, the deficiency over Marathwada has been nearly wiped out. Except for Sangli and Nandurbar (-28 per cent) each, all other districts in the state have either reported normal or excess rainfall this season.

“Under the influence of a depression lying over north Madhya Maharashtra adjoining Gujarat, there has been an increase in rainfall over Marathwada, Vidarbha and north Madhya Maharashtra since Thursday. We expect the rainfall activity to continue for another 48 hours,” said a senior Met official from Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

Some of the wettest areas in the state on Friday were Mahabaleshwar (163) , Aurangabad (157mm), Buldhana (130mm) and Bhira (95mm).

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App