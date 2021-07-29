IMD warns of heavy rain over 15 states till Aug 1

Rainfall over Pune on Wednesday was Shivajinagar – 3.9mm, Pashan – 3mm and Lohegaon – 4.8mm. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Following a vigorous spell over western Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka last week, the southwest monsoon activity has now shifted northwards with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rain over at least 15 states until August 1.

The ongoing heavy rainfall activity over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will persist till Friday after which the intensity is expected to reduce, the IMD said. Landslides and mudslides were reported from these hilly states during this week.

For Thursday, the Met office has warned of isolated extremely heavy rain (over 204.4mm in 24 hours) in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. During the same period, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh will experience heavy to very heavy rain (64.5mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours), it said. These northern states are presently under the influence of a cyclonic circulation lying over North Pakistan and adjoining Punjab. In addition, the western end of the monsoon trough is close to this system.

The eastern and central India regions, too, are expected to witness enhanced rain till August 1, the IMD said. This will be due to the approaching low pressure system, presently located over West Bengal, and its subsequent movement along Bihar and Jharkhand over the next two days, it added.

“Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand will receive widespread heavy spells (64.5 to 115.5mm in 24 hours) till Friday. Rainfall over Eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will continue till Saturday,” the IMD said in its forecast on Wednesday.

Western Madhya Pradesh and adjoining eastern Rajasthan will benefit from some heavy showers during the next two to three days as there is a wind convergence line running between the cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Gujarat, it said.

Over the west coast, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy spells with isolated very heavy rain predicted till Sunday.

Last week, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur in Maharashtra along with some areas of Goa and north Karnataka had faced severe flooding and landslides, which have killed over 180 people so far.

The ongoing rainfall is due to the persisting off-shore trough running between south Gujarat and north Kerala, bringing moisture-laden strong westerly winds from the Arabian Sea. Since June 1, the all-India rain recorded was 416.6mm, short by 2 per cent from normal.

So far, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim have received deficient rain. Except Gujarat and Chandigarh, all other states and Union Territories have received very heavy rainfall.