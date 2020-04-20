IMD warns farmers against rain, thunderstorm in Marathwada

Select districts in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will remain affected till middle of the week. (Representtaional Photo) Select districts in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will remain affected till middle of the week. (Representtaional Photo)

REPORTS OF crop damage emerged from Marathwada over the weekend, following which the Met department advised farmers against storing harvested produce out in the open even as it predicted thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning to moderate rainfall over the next two days.

Select districts in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will remain affected till middle of the week.

“Thunderstorm will be experienced over Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad and Beed districts during the afternoon hours. Farmers must watch out and protect their agriculture produce,” said a senior official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai.

On Sunday, the day temperatures reported a marginal drop over most parts of the state and remained within 40 degrees Celsius.

Pune recorded 39.3 degrees Celsius on the day, which was normal for the season this time of the year.

However, according to IMD’s forecast, the maximum temperature is set to soar and hover around 41 degrees Celsius in the city in the week ahead.

Satara reported thunderstorm on the day, but no reports of major crop damage emerged till late evening. “The temperatures during the day would rise gradually as clear sky conditions would be available. Nights too will get warmer than last week, as minimum temperatures are set to rise to 25 degrees Celsius in Pune and neighbourhood areas,” said IMD officials.

Washim remained the hottest city in the state, recording 42.6 degrees Celsius. Chandrapur, Gondia, Yavatmal and Nagpur too shall experience some rainfall and lightning in the next three days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd