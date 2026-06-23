IMD issues warning for ‘very heavy rain’ in central Maharashtra on June 26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the South-West Monsoon was progressing slowly but steadily over the state, including Mumbai, among other regions and its northern limit was passing through Wardha, Raipur, Daltonganj and Motihari on June 23.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 09:20 PM IST
Children play football on a rain-soaked ground during monsoon showers (PTI Photo)Children play football on a rain-soaked ground during monsoon showers (PTI Photo)
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Monsoon rain brought relief to several parts of Pune district on June 23, the highest being at Narayangaon, which recorded 61 mm. Malin received 29 mm, Nimgiri 28 mm, Ballalwadi 22 mm and Bhor 9.5 mm.

In Pune city, Lohegaon was pelted with 11 mm of rain but the main weather station, Shivajinagar, reported only traces of rain. In most parts of the city, Tuesday was cloudy and promising but the awaited torrential shower did not arrive. Chinchwad received 1 mm and NDA 0.5 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the South-West Monsoon was progressing slowly but steadily over the state, including Mumbai, among other regions and its northern limit was passing through Wardha, Raipur, Daltonganj and Motihari on June 23.

The IMD sounded an alert over Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha for this week, announcing heavy rain, accompanied by thunder, lightning and squalls. On June 26, parts of Central Maharashtra are expected to experience very heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning.

Also Read | Monsoon update: Mumbai gets more rain, heatwave persists across Central India

Konkan and Goa were under an orange to red alert on June 23, signifying very heavy to extremely heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning and wind. The forecast is for very heavy (but not extreme) rain with thunderstorm and lightning on June 24 and 25.

Dr Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather Forecasting Division at IMD Pune, said that while the ghat areas of Pune were being lashed with very heavy rain, which would continue for the next few days, Pune city and its suburbs were most likely to stay cloudy. Rainfall will be isolated and sporadic.

“Pune is situated on the leeward side of the Western Ghats or the Sahyadri range and, thus, becomes a rain-shadow area. Usually, Pune received around a quarter of the amount of rain that falls on Mumbai. The moisture-heavy winds from the Arabian Sea strike against the mountains and cause rainfall in the ghats. When the winds cross over to Pune, it usually lacks the moisture needed to create heavy to very heavy rain,” said Kashyapi.

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The day-time temperature, however, dropped in Pune. In Shivajinagar, the maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius marked a 1.3 degrees Celsius fall from the day before. Pashan, at 30.8 degrees Celsius was 2 degrees Celsius cooler than 24 hours before. In Lohegaon, too, the maximum temperature fell from 34.1 degrees Celsius on June 22 to 32 degrees Celsius on June 23. NDA has recorded, possibly, the highest drop in temperature, from 31 degrees Celsius on Monday to 28.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature over Pune and its suburbs will be between 28 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius in the coming days as the sky remains cloudy. The morning temperature, too, will be around 23 degrees Celsius.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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