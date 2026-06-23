IMD issues warning for ‘very heavy rain’ in central Maharashtra on June 26

Monsoon rain brought relief to several parts of Pune district on June 23, the highest being at Narayangaon, which recorded 61 mm. Malin received 29 mm, Nimgiri 28 mm, Ballalwadi 22 mm and Bhor 9.5 mm.

In Pune city, Lohegaon was pelted with 11 mm of rain but the main weather station, Shivajinagar, reported only traces of rain. In most parts of the city, Tuesday was cloudy and promising but the awaited torrential shower did not arrive. Chinchwad received 1 mm and NDA 0.5 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the South-West Monsoon was progressing slowly but steadily over the state, including Mumbai, among other regions and its northern limit was passing through Wardha, Raipur, Daltonganj and Motihari on June 23.