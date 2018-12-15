IMD to monitor seismic activity in Palghar

Advertising

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has installed seismic observation machines in Palghar district, three weeks after earthquake shocks measuring 3 on the Richter scale were reported from the district.

The machines were installed during a joint visit to the site by officials from IMD, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) and state government officials on December 11 and December 14.

A seismo-meter was installed on the campus of Vedant Hospital in Dhundhalwadi. “The site was finalised after surveying the area, which reported a series of earthquake shocks in the last few days of November. These machines will record and share real-time seismic observations,” said an official from IMD, Mumbai, who visited Palghar.

Last year, too, Javahar taluka in the district had reported similar earthquake shocks. With such repeated incidents, experts are planning to set up machines to undertake long-term seismic observations.

“Since the district is dominated by tribal people, public awareness needs to be taken up in a big way. This will help reduce anxiety and fear among the residents,” the official noted.