IMD to install 10 additional weather stations in Pune district before monsoon

Monday, February 21, 2022
At present, weather observations are done manually or are obtained through the Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) installed at 25 locations.

Written by Anjali Marar | Pune |
February 21, 2022 11:19:52 am
The Surface Instruments division at IMD, Pune is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of its weather instruments.

At least ten additional weather stations will be installed in Pune district for round-the-clock monitoring. With the city limits expanding, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has taken up the task of installing observation stations in a phased manner in the coming months.

“People in Pune have been very cooperative, especially the farmers who willingly offer IMD some space to install the Automatic Weather Stations (AWS). Besides, there have also been colleges and institutions who have expressed desire to allocate space for setting up our instruments,” said KS Hosalikar, head, Climate Research and Services of IMD, Pune.

At present, observations are done manually or are obtained through the AWS installed at 25 locations where key parameters like temperature, rainfall, pressure, humidity, wind speed and gusts are recorded regularly.

“The installation works will be completed before the monsoon season,” Hosalikar added.

Currently, observations are obtained from Shivajinagar, Pashan, National Defence Academy (NDA), Lohegaon, Lavale, Chinchwad, Wadgaonsheri, Magarpatta, Khed, Bhor, Ballalwadi, Ambegaon, Junnar, Dhamdhere, Daund, Nimgiri, Girivan, Indapur, Purandar, Baramati, Rajgurunagar, Talegaon, Malin, Haveli and Shirur. At nine of these locations, dedicated Automatic Rain Gauges have been installed to monitor rainfall.

The Surface Instruments division at IMD, Pune is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of its weather instruments. Fast-advancing technology also necessitates designing the latest devices for uninterrupted weather observations.

