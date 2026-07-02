Red alert in Central Maharashtra; advice against visiting Ghat areas amid heavy rain

The minimum temperature, too, is in the normal range, with Shivajinagar recording 22.1°C.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 10:03 PM IST
Red alert in Central Maharashtra; advice against visiting Ghat areas amid heavy rainIn Central Maharashtra, the Ghat areas of Pune, Kolhapur and Nasik have orange to red alerts. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for rain in Central Maharashtra from July 3 to 5, the highest warning that it sends out. A red alert indicates that there will either be widespread very heavy rain – between 11.5 to 20.4 cm – in 24 hours, for consecutive days or 20.5 cm or more in 24 hours.

While the Ghats will bear the brunt of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several places and “extremely heavy rainfall” in isolated areas, Pune is likely to experience only light to moderate rain, which might be accompanied by isolated mild thunderstorms over the next three-four days.

By the evening of July 2, Shivajinagar had received 6.4 mm of rain, Pashan, 8 mm, Lohegaon 4.6 mm and NDA 2 mm. Chinchwad received the maximum, 9.5 mm. The rain did not cause any substantial change in the daytime temperature, which hovered around 27 °C in Pune city. Shivajinagar recorded 27.2 °C, which is 2 °C less than normal. In the district, Baramati was among the warmest on Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 30 °C.

The minimum temperature, too, is in the normal range, with Shivajinagar recording 22.1°C. Koregaon Park continues the trend of recording among the warmest mornings in the city, with Thursday’s minimum temperature being 23.5°C.

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According to Dr Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune, people should avoid visiting the Ghat areas as “there could be a chance of landslides in extreme rain conditions”. “Sudden water logging in Ghat areas might create severe problems. For the first time in the season, the South West Monsoon is ‘active to vigorous’ in Maharashtra,” says Kashyapi.

Between June 1 and 2, Ghat areas, such as Lonavala, received 95 mm of rain, Tamhini 135 mm and Mulshi 32 mm of rain. “The Konkan region is receiving widespread rain, with very heavy to extreme rain in isolated places, which is likely to continue for the next three-four days. In Vidarbha, it is mostly heavy rain. In Central Maharashtra, the Ghat areas of Pune, Kolhapur and Nasik have orange to red alerts. (An orange alert signifies heavy to isolated very heavy rain in 24 hours that might be accompanied by mild thunderstorms),” says Kashyapi.

He adds that, even over the last few days, Pune city has experienced only light rain. “When you go outside the city, you are likely to experience an increased rainfall activity, even heavy rain,” he says.

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Kashyapi traces huge cloud patches over the Arabian Sea. “At this time of the year, the South Westerlies or westerlies blow from the Arabian Sea and hit the Sahyadri range, drenching the windward side, such as Mumbai and Ratnagiri. The strong winds pass the valleys and enter the leeward side, where Pune falls,” he says. At present, there is a low-pressure line, called Offshore Trough, which has developed over the Arabian Sea, between south Gujarat and Karnataka, off the Konkan coast. “As a result, a pressure gradient has developed from the north to the south, which has increased the moisture incursion and strength of the South Westerly winds and contributed to the very heavy rains and extremely heavy rains,” says Kashyapi.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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