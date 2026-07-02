Red alert in Central Maharashtra; advice against visiting Ghat areas amid heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for rain in Central Maharashtra from July 3 to 5, the highest warning that it sends out. A red alert indicates that there will either be widespread very heavy rain – between 11.5 to 20.4 cm – in 24 hours, for consecutive days or 20.5 cm or more in 24 hours.

While the Ghats will bear the brunt of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several places and “extremely heavy rainfall” in isolated areas, Pune is likely to experience only light to moderate rain, which might be accompanied by isolated mild thunderstorms over the next three-four days.

By the evening of July 2, Shivajinagar had received 6.4 mm of rain, Pashan, 8 mm, Lohegaon 4.6 mm and NDA 2 mm. Chinchwad received the maximum, 9.5 mm. The rain did not cause any substantial change in the daytime temperature, which hovered around 27 °C in Pune city. Shivajinagar recorded 27.2 °C, which is 2 °C less than normal. In the district, Baramati was among the warmest on Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 30 °C.