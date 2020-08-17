IMD red alert: Extremely heavy rain over ghats in Pune, Satara today

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over these districts till August 20. So far, Pune district has recorded 33 per cent surplus rain. (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall over the ghat areas of Pune and Satara districts for Monday. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad city limits will continue to receive moderate showers, the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over these districts till August 20. So far, Pune district has recorded 33 per cent surplus rain.

Presently, a low pressure system lays over Jharkhand, which is expected to weaken as it moves westwards by Monday.

“There is strong wind convergence of moisture-laden winds blowing from the Arabian Sea over the west coast and plains of northwest India. This has brought bountiful rain over the Konkan, parts of madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat and west Rajasthan during the weekend,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

Rainfall this month has brought the seasonal quota to either normal or excess levels for many districts in Maharashtra after a particularly dry July.

The only rain deficit districts in the state, as on August 16, were Akola (- 27 per cent), Yavatmal (-24 per cent) and Gondiya (-21 per cent).

With yet another low pressure system set to develop over the Bay of Bengal around August 19, more rain is forecast over central and western parts of India. “Rainfall will increase over Vidarbha this week,” said the official.

