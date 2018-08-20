IMD rain warning: Pune takes precautions against disasters

FOLLOWING indications from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of heavy rains in the state, the Pune district administration has stepped up its surveillance and coordination work to face any eventuality. District authorities said they have increased surveillance in areas that are prone to landslides and coordination has been stepped up between departments for better action.

At least 23 villages in Pune have been identified as particularly prone to landslides and due precautions have been taken.

In Khed taluka, Ayush Prasad, the sub-divisional officer (SDO), said the Public Works Department (PWD) has been instructed to take necessary precautions. People whose homes are dilapidated have been shifted to safer locations in the village.

Four years ago, the tribal village of Malin in Ambegaon taluka was wiped out in a sudden landslide when heavy rains had dislodged a portion of the hill. A detailed survey of the district was taken up afterwards to identify more villages that were in danger of such disasters. An initial survey had put the number at 100, after which a detailed and comprehensive study by the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) had identified 23 such villages. In such villages, the college had suggested methods like afforestation and building of retain walls to help safeguard against damage.

In order to prevent flash floods, close watch is being kept on the water levels of dams, with the irrigation department and the district authorities coordinating on water release. Most of the dams in the district have reported active discharge of water. Bridges, both old and new, are being inspected in view of the constant discharge of water from the dams. The health authorities have also been placed on high alert across the district.

Special health check-ups have been carried out in the residential tribal hostels and a few students have been hospitalised after they complained of fever. An ambulance has been kept on standby in case of any medical emergencies. In the villages that are located in landslide-prone areas, local volunteer cadets have been put on high alert. These volunteers are drawn from the police patils, residents and social organisations. Zilla parishad officials as well as officials of the district health office have been put on high alert.

