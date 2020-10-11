IMD predicts rainy week over most parts of Maharashtra

During the June to September period, Pune city had recorded over 40 per cent surplus rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast a rainy week ahead over Maharashtra.

On Sunday, Pune residents woke up to thunder and rain, reported since 4.30 am that lasted for about an hour. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, rainfall recorded at some stations in Pune district were: Baramati (60 mm), Daund (54mm), Bhor (40mm), Purandar (43mm) and Pune (Shivajinagar) (33mm).

The day was dominated by mostly overcast conditions with intermittent moderate rain. It brought the maximum temperatures down by 3.6 degrees Celsius to settle at 28 degrees Celsius on the day.

IMD has forecast moderate rain over the city and heavy rain over ghats in the neighbouring areas accompanied by thunder and lightning over the next four days.

With the low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a depression on Sunday, monsoon winds blowing over the state gained momentum, said IMD.

“By October 12, the depression will further intensity and form a deep depression. As it crosses over to land along Visakhapatnam and Kakinada on Monday and approaches westwards towards Maharashtra, it will make the monsoon active over most parts of the state,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather department, IMD, Pune.

Thereafter, the rainfall intensity is set to increase from October 13 onwards and continue till October 15.

A ‘Yellow’ alert has been announced for all districts of the state except Nandurbar and Bhandara for Monday. The IMD has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for Solapur, Latur, Nanded and Osmanabad districts for October 13, Pune for October 14 while Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for October 15 and 16.

Under normal conditions, the Southwest monsoon would have withdrawn completely by this time of the year, as per the revised calendar of withdrawal dates released by the IMD at the start of the season. However, with the present system and another low pressure likely to form later next week, the monsoon retreat from over the state remains delayed.

