IMD predicts pre-monsoon rains in Maharashtra till Saturday

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light rainfall till Saturday, there might be some respite from the ongoing heat wave-like conditions in Maharashtra. The day temperatures are also expected to drop marginally during the next three days, the weathermen said.

In a bulletin, the IMD said, “Thunderstorms will lash Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts during Thursday and Saturday. Parbhani and Hingoli shall experience rainfall on Friday and Saturday.” If the rains take place, this will be the first pre-monsoon showers to hit the state this year.

Maharashtra normally receives one or two good rainfall spells and occasionally, hail hits northern Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada districts during March and April. But this year, the state has mostly witnessed dry spells, except for some light rains in Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, Dhule and Jalgaon districts around ten days ago.

In March, Maharashtra’s rainfall figure ended at minus 76 per cent and the situation, as on April 19, stands at minus 70.

“Though there have been cloud formations and moisture incursion, the conditions for thunderstorms were not fulfilled, that is why there has not been any significant rainfall in the state this season, so far,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather Forecasting Division at IMD Pune.

Marathwada and Vidarbha regions continue to remain dry and arid in the absence of any pre-monsoon rainfall activity so far. Currently, there are northerly or northwesterly winds affecting the state. Besides, the region is under the influence of a trough that prevails between Telangana and southern Tamil Nadu.