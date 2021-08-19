IMD predicts light rain, overcast sky conditions over Pune today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Pune city will experience cloudy sky conditions on Thursday and added in its bulletin that there are chances of light intensity rain as well.

During the past 24 hours, Shivajinagar recorded 1.2mm rainfall, Pashan recorded 0.8mm and Lohegaon reported 0.3mm rainfall.

The city’s relative humidity on Thursday ranged between 85 – 91 per cent.

Presently, the southwest monsoon is active over Maharashtra and will bring enhanced rain over Pune on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) over Pune city was recorded at – 32 – Satisfactory.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 19, 2021: