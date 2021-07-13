IMD predicts intense rain along Pune’s ghat areas today

Pune city will witness moderate-intensity rainfall on Tuesday.

The 24-hour rainfall recorded on Tuesday in Pune district was Pashan – 3.8mm, Lohegaon – 2.8mm and Shivajinagar – 2.3mm and Baramati – 14.4mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the ghat areas along Pune will record intense heavy spells on the day whereas cloudy conditions will prevail over the city throughout the day. Due to such conditions, the maximum temperature will remain below 30 degrees while the minimum temperature will be close to 23 degrees Celsius on the day.

The southwest monsoon will be active over Maharashtra on the day and also during the week ahead.

The city’s air quality is at its best, with the Air Quality Index falling to 26 on Tuesday.