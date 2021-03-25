IMD predicts hotter days ahead for Pune; max temperature to cross 37 degrees tomorrow

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: March 25, 2021 7:47:59 pm
After experiencing relatively cooler days and light rainfall last week, Pune city is set to experience warm days ahead.
On Thursday, Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 whereas at Lohegaon it was 37.3 degree Celsius.
Owing to clear sky conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the temperature on Friday could rise to 37 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 19 degrees.
Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast — March 26, 2021
