IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Pune’s ghat areas today

Pune district’s ghat areas could experience heavy rainfall on Tuesday as the southwest monsoon is now active over Maharashtra.

However, in Pune city, overcast sky conditions and light rainfall are likely during the day, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Shivajinagar and Pashan received 1.1mm and 1.3mm rainfall respectively in the past 24-hours. The city’s relative humidity ranged between 82 to 86 per cent on Tuesday.

Rainfall in Pune could improve for a brief period on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD officials said.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) over Pune city was on Tuesday recorded at 37, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 17, 2021