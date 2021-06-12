IMD predicts cloudy skies and moderate rains over Pune today

The maximum temperature expected over the city is 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 23.2 degrees on Saturday. (File)

Pune will experience generally cloudy sky conditions with light to moderate intensity rainfall (2.5mm – 64.4mm in 24 hours) expected on Saturday.

The ghat areas of the Pune district could experience intense heavy spells on the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

The maximum temperature expected over the city is 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 23.2 degrees on Saturday.

The strong westerly winds, presence of an off-shore trough between south Maharashtra and Kerala and a cyclonic circulation between south Konkan and east-central Arabian Sea will together keep the conditions favourable for a vigorous monsoon along Maharashtra’s coast, during the weekend.

Meanwhile, Pune City’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 43, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 12, 2021: