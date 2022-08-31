IMD conducts lecture series on weather, climate science for students, teachers

In an effort to reach out to people from different walks of society regarding weather and climate services, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently interacted with students and teachers from 75 universities and colleges in India.

The virtual event, organised by IMD’s Meteorological Training Institute (MTI), Pune, covered topics such as basics of weather, ocean and atmospheric parameters and their measurements, science of cyclones, importance of weather services, satellite and radar climate change, and agriculture meteorology.

In this first outreach for college students, a total of 24 institutions and 177 participants attended the virtual lecture series, planned to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

MTI and its capacity building centres spread across India is where all Met officers and staff first get trained. These centres also host refresher courses on a regular basis to keep the meteorologists updated with newer technologies and impart better skills to them.

In future too, MTI officials said that they plan to continue with such outreach activities for people belonging to other walks of the society.