IMD launches India’s 1st weather hazard and vulnerability atlas

India has got its first climate vulnerability atlas, based on 14 extreme weather events and the risks they pose to the local population, livelihoods and economy of each district.

The Climate Hazards and Vulnerability Atlas of India, developed by the scientists at Climate Research and Services (CRS) office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, was launched by Dr Jitendra Singh, who heads the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), on Friday on the 147th Foundation Day of IMD.

The atlas features extreme rainfall, drought, coldwave, heatwave, dust storms, hail storm, thunderstorm, cyclones, snowfall, lightning, winds and fog. The hazards and vulnerability values have been calculated utilising the Met department’s historical climate data. Each weather phenomenon’s month-wise hazard levels posed to the respective district has been enlisted in this one-of-its-kind atlas. In all, 640 maps are available in the online atlas. The atlas provides a range of vulnerability with risks ranging from nil, low, moderate, high and very high categories for every Indian district.

While lightning causes the highest casualty, floods, cyclones and fog cause huge economic and livelihood losses.