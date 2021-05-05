IMD forecasts warmer night in Pune on Thursday

Cloudy sky conditions would prevail post afternoon hours on Thursday with a possibility of light intensity rain at isolated places of the city.

Puneites could experience some discomfort during late evening hours on Thursday as the minimum temperature is likely to jump and stay above normal.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the minimum temperature to be around 22 to 23 degrees and the maximum temperature to settle at 38 degrees on Thursday.

In the absence of any rain, the city on Wednesday experienced a rather hot day. The maximum temperature recorded at Lohegaon was 39.7 degrees and at Shivajinagar, it was 38.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 06, 2021