IMD forecasts rainy day for Pune, very heavy spells over ghats on Wednesday

Rains have continued over Pune for the third straight day.

Though of moderate intensity, the entire district is experiencing well-distributed rain with ghats recording heavy spells occasionally.

Rainfall recorded over Pune, during the 24-hours, was Shivajinagar -4.3mm, Lohegaon – 9.4mm and Pashan – 3.9mm during the last 24 hours.

The southwest monsoon remains active over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. On Wednesday, ghat areas of Pune will witness isolated by heavy to very heavy spells (64.5mm to 204.4mm in 24-hours), the India Meteorological Department has forecast.

Cloudy sky conditions will give way to light to moderate rain (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24-hours) over the city.

Due to such overcast sky conditions, the maximum temperature over Pune will remain around 27 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature was 22.1 degrees Celsius.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 21, 2021

Pune city AQI – 37 – Satisfactory