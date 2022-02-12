IMD forecasts rain over southern India during weekend

THE INDIA Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall over southern Tamil Nadu during the weekend. Some parts of the state have been experiencing wet days this week with Nagapattinam recording 70mm and Thirupoondi, 50mm on Friday.

“Due to the prevailing strong northeasterly winds along coastal Tamil Nadu, there would be isolated to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during the next two days,” the IMD’s forecast issued on Friday said.

In north India, rain or snowfall is forecast over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad between Sunday and Tuesday owing to the prevailing feeble western disturbance. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will come under the influence of this system on Tuesday. Another approaching western disturbance will affect these regions later next week, the IMD said.

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will experience cold day conditions during the next two days. Umaria (4.8 degrees) in eastern MP remained the coldest city in the country on Friday.