IMD forecasts intense rainfall over Pune’s ghat areas today

Pune has been experiencing continuous rainfall since Friday, and monsoon-like conditions in the form of cloud development have been building. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune city will experience partly cloudy skies and light rainfall on Friday. However, ghat areas could experience intense rainfall during the day.

The city’s maximum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will remain around 21.4 degrees on Friday, the India Meteorological Department has said.

On Thursday, very light rain was reported from areas around Shivajinagar whereas all rest areas remained dry.

With the formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, rainfall over Konkan, adjoining Madhya Maharashtra is expected to intensify and prevail till June 13.

Meanwhile, Pune’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 27, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

