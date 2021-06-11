IMD forecasts intense rainfall over Pune’s ghat areas today

Updated: June 11, 2021 10:29:36 am
Pune city will experience partly cloudy skies and light rainfall on Friday. However, ghat areas could experience intense rainfall during the day.
The city’s maximum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will remain around 21.4 degrees on Friday, the India Meteorological Department has said.
On Thursday, very light rain was reported from areas around Shivajinagar whereas all rest areas remained dry.
With the formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, rainfall over Konkan, adjoining Madhya Maharashtra is expected to intensify and prevail till June 13.
Meanwhile, Pune’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 27, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.
Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 11, 2021:
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-