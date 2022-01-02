IMD forecasts inclement weather over north India this week

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakahnd will experience a cold and wet week.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Sunday said snowfall and rainfall will occur over Jammu and Kashmir between Monday and Friday. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted on Monday whereas similar activity and hailstorm are likely on Tuesday. Heavy rain and hail could also lash Himachal Pradesh on January 4 and 5, the IMD said.

The prevailing cold wave over Punjab and Haryana will abate by Tuesday but Odisha will remain under its grip till Wednesday, the IMD said. Madhya Pradesh will experience cold day conditions only on Monday after which normal temperatures will return.

According to the IMD, there are two western disturbances approaching the extreme northern parts of the country.

“When the western disturbances and their induced systems will interact with the incoming winds from the Arabian Sea, it will result in moisture incursion and affect weather over parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh this week,” the IMD stated.

As a result, light to moderate intensity rainfall is forecast between Wednesday and Friday over Delhi, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh. There are chances of hailstorms over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature over the rest of the country is set to rise this week by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. Nights over Gujarat, Maharashtra and central India regions could get warmer by 2 to 3 degrees by mid-week.

Down south, due to the prevailing cyclone circulation off the Sri Lanka coast, Monday will remain a rainy day over Tamil Nadu, which will see dry days later this week. Since late last week, the southern state has recorded some heavy rainfall spells associated with this system.