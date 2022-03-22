IMD downgrades cyclone alert, system to cross Myanmar as depression today

After observing signs of weakening late on Monday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded its alert and said that the deep depression over the Andaman Sea will not intensify into a cyclonic storm. It was earlier predicted to intensify into a cyclone by early Tuesday.

By late Monday night, the system had moved northwards and was located at about 170 km east-northeast of Mayabundar (Andaman Islands), 290 km north-northeast of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 390 km southwest of Yangon (Myanmar) and 500 km south of Thandwe (Myanmar).

“The deep depression would continue to move nearly northwards away from the Andaman Islands, weaken gradually and cross Myanmar coast as a depression on Tuesday,” said the IMD’s bulletin issued at 2.30 am on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the sea conditions will continue to remain rough but the rainfall activity will reduce significantly today onwards, Met officials said.