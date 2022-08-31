scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

IMD conducts lecture series on weather, climate science for college and university students

In this first outreach programme, a total of 24 institutions and 177 participants attended the virtual lecture series planned to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

In addition, these centres also host refresher courses from time-to-time to keep the meteorologists updated with the new technologies and impart better skills.

In an endeavor to reach out to all about weather and climate services, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently interacted with the students and teachers from 75 universities and colleges in the country.

The virtual event, organized by the IMD’s Meteorological Training Institute (MTI), Pune, covered some of the topics, including basics of weather, ocean and atmospheric parameters and their measurements, science of cyclones, importance of weather services, satellite and radar climate change and agriculture meteorology.

The MTI and its capacity building centres spread across India is where the IMD’s officers and staff first get trained either during the short or long term capacity building training programmes.

The MTI officials said they plan to continue with such outreach activities in future too for the people belonging to other walks of the society.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 02:13:07 pm
