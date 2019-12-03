IMD commences forecasts for Pune’s Pashan and Lohegaon areas, first since 1928

A five-day advance weather forecast would also be issued using weather information mainly gathered from its Shivajinagar weather observatory. A five-day advance weather forecast would also be issued using weather information mainly gathered from its Shivajinagar weather observatory.

For the first time since 1928, India Meteorological Department (IMD) office of Pune has commenced issuing forecasts for Pashan and Lohegaon areas of Pune city.

Even though IMD records and maintains temperature, rainfall, humidity and other key weather parameters measured at Pune, Lohegaon and Pashan stations of the city, the office until now would issue forecasts for overall Pune city only. A five-day advance weather forecast would also be issued using weather information mainly gathered from its Shivajinagar weather observatory.

“As per the directives by IMD’s director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, who visited Pune last week, we have started issuing forecasts for Pashan and Lohegaon stations. It will be done using IMD’s existing facilities available here,” Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department at IMD, Pune, said. The Met office commenced issuing forecasts for Pashan and Lohegaon areas since November 27.

Kashyapi added, “There were minor variations in temperature values recorded at Shivajinagar, Pashan and Lohegaon.” Weather observations suggest that Pashan is cooler, while Lohegaon is warmer than Shivajinagar.

Data regarding normal values of temperature, rainfall and other weather parameters are yet to be calculated for Pashan, from where IMD operates its training facility for meteorologists, officials said. These values are vital in understanding the climate of a locality or region. IMD declares normal values for any station based on weather data of at least 30 years.

“Presently, there are only weather normals available for Shivajinagar and Lohegaon stations. Since there is a need for more data sets, Pashan will share normal weather values as of Shivajinagar station. This, as the two stations are located within a distance of six kilometres, is scientifically accepted,” he added.

All weather-related data collected on a daily basis from across the country are collated and archived at the Pune’s Met office’s National Data Centre that was established in 1977. The Pune office is a treasure trove of weather data, with a digital repository of charts and maps available since 1900.

