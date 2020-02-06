IMD: Cloudy sky conditions for rest of the week over Maharashtra

Pune recorded 14 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. (File) Pune recorded 14 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cloudy and overcast sky conditions will dominate over Maharashtra for the rest of the week. As per the latest forecast issued by the Met office, Vidarbha will receive light rainfall on Thursday.

“A trough in the easterlies lies along south interior Karnataka and Vidarbha running between Marathwada.

As a result, there will be associated clouding and some light rainfall, thunder and lightning over Vidarbha over the next two days,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

The minimum temperatures over the state have remained above normal this week and are expected to remain normal over the next four to five days. Nashik at 10.9 degrees Celsius was the coldest city in the state on Wednesday, whereas Pune’s temperature was 14 degrees Celsius.

Confluence of winds from the sea is also attributed as an additional contributor for the cloudiness over central and east India regions.

“The interaction between the moist winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal and the westerly winds is likely to cause widespread rainfall of light intensity over these regions. Due to the warm conditions causing local heating, lightning and thunder could accompany,” said a Met officials.

IMD had earlier said that no severe cold conditions are expected over Maharashtra during the rest of the season.

