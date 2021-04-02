scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
IMD: Clear skies, less intense heat over Pune on Saturday

The maximum temperature over the city would be close to 37 degrees and the minimum temperature would hover around 17 degrees.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 2, 2021 7:13:56 pm
The India Meteorological Department has forecast clear sky conditions over the city on Saturday.

Heat conditions over Pune were relatively less intense on Friday. This was mainly contributed by continuous windy conditions which prevailed over the city.

Lohegaon station recorded 37.7 degrees, which was marginally below normal, and at Shivajinagar, the maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 37.4 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast clear sky conditions over the city on Saturday. The maximum temperature over the city would be close to 37 degrees and the minimum temperature would hover around 17 degrees.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 3, 2021

Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

