IMD: At 47.4 degrees, UP’s Banda hottest; heatwave till May 2

As severe heatwave continues to sweep major parts of India, Banda in Bundelkhand region of eastern Uttar Pradesh recorded a maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius, breaking its all-time record to become India’s hottest city on Friday. The previous highest maximum temperature ever recorded here was 46.7 degrees Celisus in April 1979.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra continued to report very high day temperatures with departures from normal as high as 5 degrees. On Friday, Banda’s maximum temperature was five degrees above normal. In the past decade, the maximum temperatures in April have ranged between 42 and 46 degrees Celsius, as per the data maintained by the India Meteorological Department.

Prayagraj recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius on the day, quashing yet another previous record of 46.6 degrees. Jhansi, at 46.2, experienced its hottest April day since 2010. Chandrapur in Maharashtra recorded 46.4 degrees, tying with its highest maximum temperature seen in April 1973.

On Friday, other hot locations with soaring maximum temperatures (44 degrees Celisus and above) included Ganganagar (46.4), Gurgaon (45.9), Brahmapuri and Delhi Ridge (45.6 each), Wardha (45.5), Khajuraho (45.8), Gwalior and Churu (45.2 each), Hisar and Varanasi (45 each), Jalgaon (44.8), Gaya (44.1) and Kandla (44).

Over the past one week, the maximum impact of the heatwave was largely felt over Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The maximum temperatures particularly over Maharashtra’s Vidarbha and west Rajasthan have remained over 44 degrees Celsius for several days at a stretch, making these states among the hottest areas in the world, said IMD officials. Chandrapur, Brahmapuri, Akola, Jalgaon, Barmer, Jaisalmer and Bikaner have reported record-breaking temperatures for April, so far.

Dust storm is expected to blow over Punjab and Rajasthan on Saturday, while hailstorms could occur over Uttarakhand.