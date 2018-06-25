IMD: As monsoon picks up pace, more rain likely in Pune this week

Cloudy conditions during the day gave way to showers that lasted for over an hour. (Express photo/Santosh Parab) Cloudy conditions during the day gave way to showers that lasted for over an hour. (Express photo/Santosh Parab)

Rain returned to the city on Sunday, with most parts of Pune experiencing moderate to heavy showers since afternoon.

Cloudy conditions during the day gave way to showers that lasted for over an hour.

According to officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, the Southwest monsoon has revived and become active over Maharashtra and central India regions in the last two days.

“With the monsoon intensifying, there would be moderate to heavy rains over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra regions, including parts of Pune and Ahmednagar, during this week,” said a Met official.

IMD has said that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of monsoon towards western and northern parts of India, which is expected by the end of the week.

“There is an off-shore running between the Gujarat coast and Kerala, making it conducive for monsoon winds over the west coast,” added the official.

Weekends were particularly wet over Harnai (109 mm), Ratnagiri (166.9 mm), Mumbai (151.2 mm), Alibaug (83 mm) and Dahanu (59 mm) in the Konkan belt. The Met office has warned of heavy rainfall on June 27 and 28 along the western coast.

Light rains were also reported in Ahmednagar (50.2 mm), Aurangabad (14 mm) and Kolhapur (13.4 mm) during the same period. Madhya Maharashtra will see heightened rainfall activity from June 26, the Met office has warned.

After remaining subdued for a fortnight, the monsoon gained momentum and progressed to more parts of Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and parts of Assam on Sunday. On the day, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) advanced northwards and passed through Veraval, Amreli, Ahmedabad, Amravati, Gindia and Midnapore.

