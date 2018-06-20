IMD: After sluggish week, rains to revive from June 24

With subdued rains over most parts except the northeast since June 11, the all-India rainfall, as on June 19, stood at 4 per cent below normal for this time of the year. (Express Photo By Pradip Das) With subdued rains over most parts except the northeast since June 11, the all-India rainfall, as on June 19, stood at 4 per cent below normal for this time of the year. (Express Photo By Pradip Das)

After remaining sluggish for over a week now, the southwest monsoon is most likely to advance to remaining parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha ahead of making its further northward progress starting June 24 onwards.

Officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said the monsoon will improve with conditions favouring its revival, developing towards this weekend.

“The monsoon circulation is expected to improve around June 24. Around the same period, the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) will enter the phase of west-equatorial Indian Ocean near the Arabian Sea region which will strengthen the monsoon. In addition, fresh cyclonic systems are likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal, which in turn will allow strong easterlies to blow over land, bringing rains over central India and Gangetic West Bengal,” the Met office stated.

