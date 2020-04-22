IMA welcomes Cabinet ordinance to punish violence against doctors

The ordinance will be implemented under the Epidemic Act 1897 and will later be converted into a special Act. (Representational Photo) The ordinance will be implemented under the Epidemic Act 1897 and will later be converted into a special Act. (Representational Photo)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra, welcomed the central government’s approval to promulgate an ordinance that will make acts of violence against healthcare workers a cognizable and non-bailable offence.

On Wednedsay morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called an urgent video conference meeting of IMA leaders at 9 am.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president of state unit of IMA, said, “The issue of violence even during this national disaster of COVID-19, was presented to the Home Minister. After the discussion, he assured IMA leaders that a decision will be announced after some time. We welcome this ordinance and really feel that a long awaited decision has arrived in favour of doctors.”

According to this ordinance, verbal violence as well as criminal acts will be taken into account. A senior inspector will be in charge of the case, the justice for the case will be given within a year’s period, there will be monetary fine and imprisonment as well as the recovery amount for damages will be doubled.

The fine will be Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 Lakh for ordinary to moderate offence and Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 Lakh for severe offence. The imprisonment will be three months to five years for ordinary to moderate offence and six months to seven years for severe offence.

The ordinance will be implemented under the Epidemic Act 1897 and will later be converted into a special Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd