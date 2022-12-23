scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

IMA urges public to take preventive measures against Covid, asks govt to upscale preparedness

As per reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which four are of the new China variant – BF.7.

IMA office bearers stressed on the need to complete Covid vaccination, including precautionary dose, at the earliest. (Representational/File)
In view of sudden surge in Covid cases in different countries, Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

IMA officials have appealed to the government to upscale preparedness for any situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the ministries and departments concerned to make emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services available.

The association has also issued advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of Covid outbreak in their areas. It has urged its members to work proactively as in the past to combat any possible outbreak.

As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore, there is no need to panic, it said. “However, prevention is better than cure. Therefore, all are advised to follow necessary steps to overcome the impending Covid outbreak,” Dr Jayesh Lele, Honorary Secretary General, IMA, said.

The advisory includes using face masks in all public places, maintaining social distancing, practising regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitisers, avoiding public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings etc besides international travel, and consulting doctor in case of symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough and loose motions.

IMA office bearers stressed on the need to complete Covid vaccination, including precautionary dose, at the earliest. “Follow the government advisory issued from time to time,” Dr Lele said.

“The IMA with more than 3.5 lakh medical practitioners across the county is committed to fight the dreaded disease and assures the government its full cooperation and participation in all activities of preventive and curative measures,” Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh, national president, IMA, said in an official statement issued on Friday.

“With robust infrastructure in public as well as private sector, dedicated medical manpower, pro-active leadership support from the Government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines, India will be able to manage any eventualities as done in the past,” he said.

