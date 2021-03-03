IMA urges Centre to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all

The Indian Medical Association says largescale vaccination will help herd immunity set in soon.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the central government to give the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to all citizens so that herd immunity sets in soon.

“We can tide over the crisis immediately,” Dr Ramkrishna Londhe, President, IMA, Maharashtra said, adding that they were with the public health machinery in this important task.

IMA has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the vaccination registration portal is more public-friendly.

Congratulating the PM for taking the first dose of indigenously-developed vaccine, Covaxin, IMA said this will certainly help in clearing myths about the vaccine in the people’s mind and give a much-required boost to the Covid-19 immunisation campaign.

“Vaccination is one of the most important scientific innovations of modern medicine. With the help of immunisation, the medical fraternity could eradicate diseases such as polio and smallpox. Similarly, we could bring down the morbidity and mortality due to many diseases, just because of effective vaccines against the causative organism. Vaccine against COVID-19 is one of the most important tools in containing the deadly pandemic of Covid-19,” the IMA said.

The entire scientist community which was instrumental in developing the vaccine, the industrial houses who put in crores of rupees in the research and the national leadership who encouraged both, deserve appreciation.