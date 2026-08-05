Indian Medical Association threatens nationwide stir over registration of homoeopathy practitioners

BHMS practitioners are already registered with the Maharashtra Homoeopathy Council says Dr Kshirsagar. (Representational image generated by AI)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded that the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) be scrapped, warning that it will launch a nationwide agitation if their demands are not met.

“The IMA’s action committee will conduct a meeting with Maharashtra-level office bearers and help them fight this issue,” IMA National President Dr Anilkumar Nayak told The Indian Express.

“We are greatly troubled by Maharashtra’s government resolution passed on August 3 allowing the registration of CCMP-certified homoeopathy practitioners in the Maharashtra Medical Council,” he said.

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MMC officials said one practitioner has been registered so far, while around 2,500 applications remain pending.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Dr Nayak said the CCMP has not been approved by the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI), the National Medical Commission (NMC), or the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH).