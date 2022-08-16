IMA Pune to host event on holistic well being of women on Aug 27-28

Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune branch, will host Maharashtra State conference of Women Doctors’ Wing – EVECON 22 — at Royal Connaught Boat Club on August 27 and 28.

The conference will be a combination of academic excellence and cultural extravaganza, and its theme would be ‘Women’s Holistic Well being’, Dr Meenakshi Deshpande, president, IMA Pune, and organising chairperson for the event, said.

In the run-up to the mega event, Nauvari Walkathon, Public Awareness Programme of Navshakti Navdurga about Women’s Health Awareness, Health Exhibition, Pathnatya Competition and Essay Competition were held at IMA Pune House on August 15, Monday.

Dr Sanjay Patil, executive trustee, IMA Pune, said, “This is a unique conference organised every year by Maharashtra state. Being the largest branch of the association, IMA, Pune, is happy to host this prestigious conference. This conference will definitely come out with a good message towards holistic well being of women.”