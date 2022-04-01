IMA protest on April 2 demanding justice for Rajasthan doctor who died by suicide

The Indian Medical Association’s state and district units will observe a protest day on April 2 to demand justice for Dr Archana Sharma and changes in the Indian Penal Code to decriminalise the medical profession. Outpatient departments (OPD) and routine work will be suspended on April 2 from 8 am till 6 pm while candlelight silent protest marches will be held by local and state level units, said the outfit.

Dr Sharma, who worked at the Anand Hospital in Dausa district of Rajasthan, died by suicide, reportedly triggered by a murder FIR against her over the death of a patient. Two people including a former BJP MLA have been arrested for abetting the suicide.

In an official statement released by Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh, National President IMA and Dr Jayesh Lele , Honorary Secretary General, IMA, local and state units will invite political and social leaders and submit a memorandum of demands.

“The IMA has been persistently taking up the issue of violence against doctors with the authorities. We are pained at the way a situation was created by the law enforcing authorities in Rajasthan that has resulted in a young physician Dr Archana Sharma dying by suicide. It is a matter of great tragedy that the medical community which has always risen to cater to the needs and requirements of society is dealt in such a brutal manner,” the IMA office bearers have said.

The IMA’s action plan includes sending copies of the protest letters to PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging them to make the existing law on violence against doctors more stringent and fast tracking cases of violence against health professionals.

“Our immediate demand is intervention in directing concerned authorities to book and arrest the police officials and provide adequate compensation to the family of Dr Archana Sharma,” the IMA statement said. In their letter, they have also referred to the SC judgement in the Jacob Mathews Vs. Union of India Case so that a legislative modality in the governing law including Criminal Procedure Code can be brought about to provide the insulation to the medical profession and professionals.

Chemists Association gets into agitation mode

The Chemists’ Association of Pune district have got into an agitation mode and even threatened legal action over illegible doctors’ prescriptions and several medicos dispensing medicines at their clinics. It also lashed out against availability of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits online.

Anil Belkar, secretary of the association, said that they had collected more than 4-500 such illegible handwritten prescriptions and alleged that this may compel the patient to take the wrong medicine and incorrect dosage. Belkar further said that the association would submit their demand to the Food and Drug Association and cabinet ministers. “We also have proof of how doctors are dispensing medicines in their clinics . Another demand includes prohibiting the illegal sale of Medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits online,” Belkar added.