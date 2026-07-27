IMA to suspend medical services if homeopathy practitioners registered with state body

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra unit has warned of a statewide shut down of medical services if the government goes ahead with the proposed registration of homeopathy practitioners who hold the certificate course in Modern Pharmacology.

IMA doctors have urged the state government to immediately keep in abeyance the proposed registration of BHMS-CCMP holders with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) until the final judgment of the Bombay High Court is given. The Association has cautioned that if the Government proceeds with the registration before the Court delivers its verdict, IMA Maharashtra will be compelled to launch a statewide cessation of medical services and other democratic forms of protest.