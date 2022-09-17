IMA Maharashtra asks junior doctors to join association

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra has reached out to junior doctors to request them join the largest represented organisation of doctors of modern system of medicine in India which looks after the interest of doctors as well as the well-being of the community at large.

“We are encouraging junior doctors to join the Indian Medical Association,” Dr Suhas Pingle, President of IMA, Maharashtra said.

Junior doctors need to have frequent healthy breaks and a good exercise routine apart from being updated with latest developments from other medical branches, it was felt at the recently concluded EVECON 22 This was the 12th IMA Maharashtra State conference of Women Doctor’s Wing which was hosted by Indian Medical Association in Pune. The conference also focussed on Women’s Health issues and psychosexual wellbeing.

“Junior doctors are very busy and due to their packed schedule, cannot really devote time for their health and other activities, “ Dr Meenakshi Deshpande, President IMA Pune told The Indian Express. “We want to increase awareness of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and health-related issues among doctors as this burden is already rising,” she added. IMA also looks after the interests of its members through various social schemes, she said.

To upgrade skills, IMA Pune also recently completed its online certificate course on evidence-based diabetes management. More than 170 delegate doctors joined from all over Maharashtra and India. Three had joined from overseas for the conference whose convenor was Dr Aarti Shahade.

Several other activities are being taken up to increase general knowledge among the community regarding various diseases and CPR, said IMA. “The need of the hour in the medical fraternity is also unity amongst doctors,” Dr Deshpande said adding that as the sixth woman president she would also like to encourage more women doctors of IMA to actively participate in all activities and organise many such programmes related to women’s health.

Meanwhile, the EVECON 22 held on Aug 27 and 28 also noted that joint efforts were required to resolve day-to-day issues at hospitals and nursing homes.