IMA announces Covid task force, to roll out protocols soon

The Indian Medical Association has announced a Covid task force that includes former ICMR epidemiologist Dr R R Gangakhedkar, Dr Rahul Pandit, Dr Shashank Joshi and others.

The IMA task force will ensure and roll out Covid-19 management protocols soon, Dr Suhas Pingale, President, IMA Maharashtra, said. IMA Maharashtra has 225 branches.

“The evolving Covid-19 pandemic has already impacted every facet of human life. The latest surge marking the beginning of the third wave is worrisome. In the given scenario, and the learning from initial waves has impressed upon us that synchronized uniform protocols all across is the immediate need and will be the most effective in limiting and overcoming this fresh tide of virus. The pandemic is reshaping as an unprecedented challenge,” Dr Mangesh Pate from IMA said.