‘I’m not a gram sevak’: Maharashtra minister Satej Patil to CBSE after picture ‘howler’

Maharashtra Minister of State (Home) Satej Patil has objected to a picture in a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) textbook that allegedly used a photo of him from a public function with a caption addressing him a ‘gram sevak’. The minister has complained to CBSE about the “howler.”

The picture in question, the minister’s office says, is in the Social Science textbook of Class 3, printed on page No. 70 in a lesson on the duties and importance of gram panchayat.

Patil’s personal assistant Prashant Patil has sent a letter to CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja demanding the immediate removal of the photograph from the textbook.

“It is surprising that the reputed central board has printed the photograph without any verification. Patil is a senior Congress leader and reputed politician from Maharashtra. He has been serving his second term as a minister and has been a member of the legislative council. No wrong history should be taught to the children of this country. We hope the error is rectified by the board immediately, “ an officer from the office of the MoS said.

The minister said: “Our office people have already communicated this issue to CBSE Chairman and I hope they will resolve it at the earliest.”